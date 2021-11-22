74.3 F
The Villages
Monday, November 22, 2021
Woman arrested after found passed out at 7-Eleven in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Janet Denise Berry

A woman was arrested after she was found passed out at 7-Eleven at Colony Plaza in The Villages.

Janet Denise Berry, 53, of Leesburg, was found sleeping in a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It took a few minutes of “yelling at her and shaking her,” for a deputy to wake her up.

Berry said she had taken hydrocodone/acetaminophen when she had arrived at work at 4:15 p.m. the previous day. She said she takes the medicine after arriving at work “due to being on her feet for long hours.” She said she was tired “due to lack of sleep and working lots of extra hours,” the report said.

The Atlanta, Ga. native struggled through field sobriety exercises, but a breath sample measured .000 blood alcohol content. She provided a urine sample. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

