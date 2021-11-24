68.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Democrats want to raise taxes on middle class

By Congressman Daniel Webster
As we learn more about President Biden, Speaker Pelosi and Bernie Sanders’ bill, the worse it gets. Last week, we discovered that taxpayers making as low as $50,000 will see a tax increase under this bill, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan, Joint Committee on Taxation.

The left-leaning Tax Policy Center found that taxes will increase for middle-class Americans by 30 percent.

Wealthy families in New Jersey, New York and California get a tax break under language added by House Democrats! Even the Washington Post is calling out Democrats for reversing, “…a tax hike from President Donald Trump’s signature 2017 tax bill that was particularly burdensome to high-income, high-tax states.” Hardworking Americans are already struggling because of record high inflation. Florida families cannot afford this big-government socialist bill! Despite this, on Friday morning House Democrats passed H.R. 5376 by a vote of 220 to 213. Republicans unanimously and one Democrat opposed the bill.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

