George Robert Blount, age 95, died on November 17, 2021, at his home in Summerfield, Florida. George was born on January 28, 1926, in Watertown, New York, to Howard P. and Dolly (Harding) Blount. He attended Sandy Creek Central School until joining the U.S. Naval Service in 1944 at the age of 17. During World War II, he served as a Signalman Second Class, stationed in Zamboanga, Philippines. After returning from overseas and completing his education, George married Shirley Ann Chase on July 10, 1947. They celebrated their 73rd anniversary this past summer. George is survived by his children Charlotte (James) Henneberger, Howard Peter (Martha) Blount, Jeannette Blount, and Tad (Mary) Blount, as well as eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a nephew, and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jean Blount Culver. George was the third generation to join the family business, the Blount Lumber Company, in Lacona. He worked his way through the various departments, was especially knowledgeable in hardwood flooring and the flush door business, and became president of the company. A steadfast presence in the community, George served multiple terms as mayor of Lacona and was a member of the Lacona Volunteer Fire Department, Lacona VFW, and Sandy Creek Masonic Lodge. Upon retirement, George and his wife divided their time between Florida and their cottage on Sandy Pond. George was a founding member of the Tamarack Hunting Club, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and the company of many friends. An avid golfer, George achieved three holes-in-one over the years and was delighted to attend the Masters golf tournament a number of times. From a young age and throughout his life, he enjoyed boating and spending time on the water. George had a vast collection of clever sayings and songs for any occasion that he would recite to the amusement of family and friends. He was often the life of the party. George will be remembered for his humor, patience, and generosity to others. His family counted on him for sound and sensible advice.

No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George’s memory to the Lacona Fire Department, 34 Maple Ave., Lacona, NY 13083, or the Sandy Creek Friendship Thrift Shoppe, P.O. Box 166, Lacona, NY 13083.