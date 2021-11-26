CDD 10 looking to replace supervisor who left ‘big shoes to fill’

The Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors is looking to fill a vacancy created by the death of a supervisor who left “big shoes to fill.”

Supervisor Ken Lieberman died Oct. 29 after batting kidney cancer. He was 61.

The Village of Hillsborough resident was elected to the board in 2018, knocking out incumbent Supervisor J.R. Rebecky. Lieberman served as the board’s vice chairman and was its alternate member to the Project Wide Advisory Committee. Although CDD 10’s primary PWAC member is Don Wiley, now the committee’s chairman, Lieberman seldom missed a meeting and was frequently seen in the audience section taking notes during PWAC meetings.

“Ken left big shoes to fill,” Wiley said during a board meeting earlier this month.

The CDD 10 board is looking to appoint a resident to serve out the remainder of Lieberman’s term, which runs through November 2022.

Any interested applicants must be a qualified elector which is defined by Florida Statute 190 as “any person at least 18 years of age who is a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Florida and of the District, and who registers to vote with the Supervisor of Elections in the county in which the district land is located.”

Applications must be submitted to the District Clerk no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the District Office, 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages. You can download the application at this link: Application for Appointment District 10 12-21

The CDD 10 Board of Supervisors will interview applicants during a meeting to be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

To obtain additional information, you may contact Jennifer Farlow, District Clerk at (352) 751-3939.