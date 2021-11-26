66.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 26, 2021
type here...

CDD 10 looking to replace supervisor who left ‘big shoes to fill’

By Meta Minton
Kenneth Lieberman
Kenneth Lieberman

The Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors is looking to fill a vacancy created by the death of a supervisor who left “big shoes to fill.”

Supervisor Ken Lieberman died Oct. 29 after batting kidney cancer. He was 61.

The Village of Hillsborough resident was elected to the board in 2018, knocking out incumbent Supervisor J.R. Rebecky. Lieberman served as the board’s vice chairman and was its alternate member to the Project Wide Advisory Committee. Although CDD 10’s primary PWAC member is Don Wiley, now the committee’s chairman, Lieberman seldom missed a meeting and was frequently seen in the audience section taking notes during PWAC meetings.

“Ken left big shoes to fill,” Wiley said during a board meeting earlier this month.

The CDD 10 board is looking to appoint a resident to serve out the remainder of Lieberman’s term, which runs through November 2022.

Ken Lieberman served as a volunteer shuttle driver in 2020 during President Trump’s visit to The Villages Polo Fields.

Any interested applicants must be a qualified elector which is defined by Florida Statute 190 as “any person at least 18 years of age who is a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Florida and of the District, and who registers to vote with the Supervisor of Elections in the county in which the district land is located.”

Applications must be submitted to the District Clerk no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the District Office, 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages. You can download the application at this link: Application for Appointment District 10 12-21

The CDD 10 Board of Supervisors will interview applicants during a meeting to be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

To obtain additional information, you may contact Jennifer Farlow, District Clerk at (352) 751-3939.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Each new roof in The Villages also costing neighbors

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reports a spike in his homeowner’s insurance premium thanks to all the new roofs going in on homes in The Villages.

Thank you to sister and her husband for helping out with mother

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident says she is grateful for the help of her sister and her sister’s husband at a critical time.

Medicare Advantage plan

A reader from Davie says he has good luck with his Medicare Advantage plan. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Properties at Lake Sumter Landing don’t pay their fair share

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident questions why commercial properties at Lake Sumter Landing aren’t paying their fair share of maintenance taxes.

Cobalt and China

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident contends President Biden is handing the future over to China. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos