Lighting of Menorah will take place Sunday at Brownwood Paddock Square

The lighting of the Menorah will take place Sunday at Brownwood Paddock Square.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. in celebration of Hanukkah and will be led by members of Temple Shalom. Members of the congregation will retell the Hanukkah story and the Temple Shalom Choir will perform.

You do not need to be a member of the congregation to attend.

Hanukkah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting and special prayers. The word Hanukkah means dedication.