Government to pay for free babysitting

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

What’s with all of the infrastructure funds going to schooling kids almost from birth. Kindergarten was started to help kids get ready for the first grade, particularly if they came from rural and urban areas that did expose them to early learning opportunities. Now it appears that the government and some parents just want “free babysitting.”
Parents, please get to know and bond with your children, before it’s too late. Give them a childhood and some character, before their little minds are being fed a bunch of progressive philosophy that can’t be reversed.
Wake up, America!

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

