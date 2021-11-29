68.5 F
The Villages
Monday, November 29, 2021
DUI suspect at wheel of dump truck arrested after leaving Wildwood Truck Wash

By Meta Minton
A drunk driving suspect at the wheel of a dump truck was arrested after leaving the Wildwood Truck Wash.

Anthony Jerome Green, 45, of Wildwood, had taken the commercial dump truck on Sunday afternoon to the truck wash on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. As the truck was being washed, Green got into an argument with an employee about “inadequate services.” Green, who was holding a Twisted Tea alcoholic beverage, “almost hit” the employee, the report said.

Green drove away in the dump truck and was stopped by a deputy. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. However, Green provided a urine sample upon request.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

