Monday, November 29, 2021
Wildwood woman recently released from jail lands back behind bars

By Meta Minton
Ericka Pickett
Ericka Pickett

A Wildwood woman recently released from jail landed back behind bars after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle.

Ericka Pickett, 38, was driving a black 2012 Volkswagen on Saturday night when she was pulled over because her taillights were not working, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. Pickett told the police officer making the traffic stop that she did not have her driver’s license “due to her being released from Sumter County Jail last week,” the report said.

The police officer checked with dispatch and found a seize tag order had been issued for Pickett’s vehicle’s license plate and her driver’s license was not valid.

The Indiana native would not give permission to search her vehicle, so a K-9 unit was summoned to the scene, leading to the discovery of marijuana and a glass pipe.

She was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $21,000 bond.

