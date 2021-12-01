61.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
type here...

Suspected thief nabbed in snatching of specialty boots from UPS truck

By Meta Minton
Joshua David Williams
Joshua David Williams

A suspected thief was nabbed in the snatching of a pair of specialty boots from a UPS truck parked at the Boot Barn in Lady Lake.

The UPS truck was parked at 10 a.m. Monday at the Boot Barn at Lady Lake Crossing when 48-year-old Joshua David Williams was spotted taking a white package from the UPS truck, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Boot Barn in Lady Lake 2
Boot Barn in Lady Lake

The UPS driver spotted Williams, a native of Kentucky who is now homeless, “walking at a fast pace” with the package in his hands. The package contained a pair of Cody James boots valued at $159.99.

Williams was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

CNN finally caves to pressure on Chris Cuomo

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that CNN finally caved to pressure on Chris Cuomo. However, he thinks CNN should take it a step farther.

Biblical perspective on our heritage

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a Biblical perspective on our heritage.

Harold Schwartz and the death of Spanish Springs Town Square

A Village of Summerhill resident contends that Harold Schwartz must be “spinning in his grave” over what is happening at his beloved Spanish Springs Town Square.

Why can’t we all get our points across without name-calling, bullying or harassing?

Why can’t we all get our point across without name-calling, bullying or harassing?

We shouldn’t wrongly glorify history

A Village of Virginia Trace resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about “American heritage” and contends we shouldn’t wrongly glorify history and gloss over truly heinous acts.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos