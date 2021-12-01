Suspected thief nabbed in snatching of specialty boots from UPS truck

A suspected thief was nabbed in the snatching of a pair of specialty boots from a UPS truck parked at the Boot Barn in Lady Lake.

The UPS truck was parked at 10 a.m. Monday at the Boot Barn at Lady Lake Crossing when 48-year-old Joshua David Williams was spotted taking a white package from the UPS truck, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The UPS driver spotted Williams, a native of Kentucky who is now homeless, “walking at a fast pace” with the package in his hands. The package contained a pair of Cody James boots valued at $159.99.

Williams was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.