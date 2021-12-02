59.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 2, 2021
Congressman warns passport processing could take as much as six months

By Staff Report

The Congressman who represents The Villages is warning that passport processing could take as much as six months.

Congressman Daniel Webster is encouraging travelers to delay scheduling plans if possible until receipt of their passports, to or allow six months’ processing time between submission and travel dates.

If your travel date is two to three weeks away, you may monitor your passport’s status here. If you do not receive your passport once your travel date is within two to three weeks, residents should call Webster’s district office.

Webster said passport appointments in Miami will only be requested on behalf of individuals with emergency situations.

“If you are experiencing an emergency (urgent business travel, funerals, visiting a terminally ill family member, etc.), you may make an appointment by calling (877) 487-2778. If you are experiencing an emergency and are unable to obtain an appointment or are requesting a status update for a minor, please contact my office at (352) 241-9220,” Webster said.

You can visit Passport Assistance webpage for more information.

