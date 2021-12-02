Wildwood man apprehended with stolen Maserati Ghibli

A Wildwood man was apprehended with a stolen Maserati Ghibli.

The 2016 luxury sports sedan, which had been reported stolen in Orange County, was spotted by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy at about 11:30 p.m. Monday at a 7-Eleven in Clermont. The deputy saw 45-year-old Robert Jason Rodriguez of Wildwood get out of the vehicle and walk into the convenience store. When he came out of the 7-Eleven, the native New Yorker was taken into custody. Rodriguez said he got the Maserati from “a friend” in Orlando and did not know it was stolen, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodriguez was arrested on a charge of grand theft of an automobile and booked at the Lake County Jail.