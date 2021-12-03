62.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 3, 2021
type here...

Villages bicycle clubs team up with sheriff’s office to make Christmas brighter

By David Towns

The Lake Miona Recreation Center parking lot was overflowing Friday with new and used bicycles donated by Villagers to bring joy to Sumter County children this holiday season.

Sixty-six members of the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club and the Village Bicycle Club joined together to help Sumter County sheriff’s deputies get more than 300 bicycles ready to make some local children’s Christmas wishes come true.

The Bikes for Kids program has been operating for nearly 20 years. The sheriff’s office has been collecting both children’s and adult bicycles throughout the year.

Lt. Robert Siemer and Dave Lawrence of the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club on bicycles with the many volunteers at the event Friday at Lake Miona Recreation Center.
Lt. Robert Siemer and Dave Lawrence of the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club, on bicycles, with the many volunteers at the event Friday at Lake Miona Recreation Center.

This year the bicycle clubs had set up an assembly line to get used bicycles in tiptop shape. As bicycles were brought into the work area, volunteers first checked tire pressure and filled tires that were low. Next the bicycles were moved to a washing and drying station. Once cleaned, the bicycles were moved into an area where professional bicycle mechanics and experienced Villages club members repair any mechanical problems. After the mechanical inspection, several club members test rode the bicycle to make sure they were in tiptop shape.

Suzie Kuntz of The Villages with one of the dozens of bikes she had cleaned Friday morning.
Suzie Kuntz of The Villages with one of the dozens of bikes she had cleaned Friday morning.

Next, the bicycles were moved into the rear of the parking lot were deputies under the direction of Lt. Robert Siemer loaded the bicycles into trucks and trailers. Siemer said the bicycles were heading to four locations in the county where community celebrations will be held. Bicycles will be given to area children and adults in need of transportation. The holiday parties will be held at the Sumter County Fairgrounds, Galaxy Home Solutions in Wildwood, Royal and Croom.

Dave Super who works at Santos Bike Shop as a professional bike mechanic worked on several bikes Friday morning.
Dave Super who works at Santos Bike Shop as a professional bike mechanic worked on several bikes Friday morning.

Dave Lawrence of the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club was pleased with the way the club members were processing the bikes. The club has more than 800 members he said and the bulk of the volunteers came from his club.

“The program is getting bigger and better every year. People have been very generous,” he said.

He pointed out two very generous donations from Villagers – $4,000 from the Pennecamp Lakesiders and $3,000 from the Shawn McGee charitable fund which had been established in memory of a Villager’s son.

“These donations enabled the club to purchase 109 brand new children’s bikes,” Lawrence said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Guilty after being proven innocent

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident stands up for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was recently acquitted in a controversial case.

Michigan school shooting stirs predictable attack on Second Amendment

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Michigan school shooting has stirred a predictable attack on the Second Amendment.

Vietnam veterans not getting the freebies that illegals are taking

A Village of El Cortez resident is mourning the loss of a friend exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. At the same time, illegals are getting enviable freebies from our government.

Let’s defeat COVID-19 and get back to living our lives

A Village of Pine Hills resident contends we need to defeat COVID-19 and get back to living our lives. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Greedy players and owners cutting their own throats with baseball lockout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident suggests greedy players and owners are cutting their own throats with a looming baseball lockout.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos