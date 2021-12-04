61.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 4, 2021
type here...

Fines to be forgiven at property mired in The Villages’ legal settlement with rogue realtor

By Meta Minton
Christopher Day

Deed compliance fines in the amount of $1,750 are set to be forgiven at a property mired in a legal settlement between The Villages and a former sales representative who went rogue.

The home in question is located at 509 Jason Drive in the Village of Silver Lake.

The home was owned by Catherine Conner, who is deceased. Evidence submitted at a public hearing last year indicated “her daughter came down and took what she wanted out of the home and left.” Part of the mess left behind was overgrown grass and weeds and the District was forced to maintain the property.

The home at 509 Jason Drive was in a sad state in August 2020.

Conner paid $87,500 in 2013 for the manufactured home which dates back to 1987.

This past July, former sales representative for Properties of The Villages Christopher Day swooped in and picked up the distressed property for $77,000.

Day and fellow sales representative Jason Kranz left Properties of The Villages in December 2019 to form KD Premier Realty and began to compete against their former employer, prompting a lawsuit. Earlier this year, they were on the losing end of a federal trial in Tampa and were ordered to pay Properties of The Villages more than $600,000

After he was threatened with a garnishment of his assets, Day agreed to pay Properties of The Villages $400,000. Court documents indicated Day would raise the cash by selling off several investment properties he owns in The Villages. He agreed to sell the homes to Properties of The Villages in order to meet the court-ordered financial obligation. The closings will be handled by Peninsula Land & Title LLC.

One of the properties named in the agreement is the home at 509 Jason Drive.

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center and an item on the agenda calls for the forgiveness of the $1,750 fines at 509 Jason Drive.

Community Standards has recommended forgiving the fines, and the board generally follows such recommendations from staff.

In many cases, Community Standards has tried to recover fines at the time a property changes hands.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rubio and Scott put politics above the good of Florida

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Florida’s two U.S. senators thumbed their noses at the infrastructure bill, to the detriment of the Sunshine State. She says the answer is to “Vote Blue In 22.”

Alec Baldwin is a hypocrite

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident argues that actor Alec Baldwin is a hypocrite and raises doubts about his explanation about the gun that killed a woman on a movie set.

Guilty after being proven innocent

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident stands up for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was recently acquitted in a controversial case.

Michigan school shooting stirs predictable attack on Second Amendment

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Michigan school shooting has stirred a predictable attack on the Second Amendment.

Vietnam veterans not getting the freebies that illegals are taking

A Village of El Cortez resident is mourning the loss of a friend exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. At the same time, illegals are getting enviable freebies from our government.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos