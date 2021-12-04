Fines to be forgiven at property mired in The Villages’ legal settlement with rogue realtor

Deed compliance fines in the amount of $1,750 are set to be forgiven at a property mired in a legal settlement between The Villages and a former sales representative who went rogue.

The home in question is located at 509 Jason Drive in the Village of Silver Lake.

The home was owned by Catherine Conner, who is deceased. Evidence submitted at a public hearing last year indicated “her daughter came down and took what she wanted out of the home and left.” Part of the mess left behind was overgrown grass and weeds and the District was forced to maintain the property.

Conner paid $87,500 in 2013 for the manufactured home which dates back to 1987.

This past July, former sales representative for Properties of The Villages Christopher Day swooped in and picked up the distressed property for $77,000.

Day and fellow sales representative Jason Kranz left Properties of The Villages in December 2019 to form KD Premier Realty and began to compete against their former employer, prompting a lawsuit. Earlier this year, they were on the losing end of a federal trial in Tampa and were ordered to pay Properties of The Villages more than $600,000

After he was threatened with a garnishment of his assets, Day agreed to pay Properties of The Villages $400,000. Court documents indicated Day would raise the cash by selling off several investment properties he owns in The Villages. He agreed to sell the homes to Properties of The Villages in order to meet the court-ordered financial obligation. The closings will be handled by Peninsula Land & Title LLC.

One of the properties named in the agreement is the home at 509 Jason Drive.

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center and an item on the agenda calls for the forgiveness of the $1,750 fines at 509 Jason Drive.

Community Standards has recommended forgiving the fines, and the board generally follows such recommendations from staff.

In many cases, Community Standards has tried to recover fines at the time a property changes hands.