67.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 5, 2021
type here...

CDDs to discuss unpaid fines at homes in The Villages owned by dead people

By Meta Minton

Four community development district boards this week will be discussing unpaid deed compliance fines racked up at homes in The Villages owned by dead people.

Uncollected fines are becoming a nagging problem at abandoned homes in Community Development Districts 1 through 4. All four boards of supervisors are scheduled to discuss the problem in their respective board meetings Friday at Savannah Center.

• CDD 1 has been cutting the grass since July at an abandoned home at 611 Enconto St. in the San Antonio Villas. Fines have reached $1,500. Harry and Hendrika Scheffer purchased the villa in 1996, the same year it was built.  An official with with San Antonio Villas Homeowners Association has previously raised concerns that urns containing the Sheffers’ ashes are still inside the villa, where the utilities have been shut off.

The Scheffer home in the San Antonio Villas
The Scheffer home in the San Antonio Villas.

• CDD 2 supervisors have the ongoing headache at a home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo where fines have maxed out at $1,500 and the case has been turned over to District Counsel, who could slap a lien on the property or file a lawsuit. The home was purchased for $95,300 in 1998 by John and Helen Fuller. Both are now deceased. There is mold growing on the home and the couple left a car in the driveway.

Mold is growing on this home at 2016 Cordero Court
Mold is growing on this home at 2016 Cordero Court.

• In CDD 3, supervisors will discuss the home at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Polo Ridge, owned by Jesse and Darlene Davis who are deceased. Neighbors were outraged earlier this year when squatters moved into the vacant home where the utilities have been shut off. Fines have reached $1,500. The District continues to mow the grass at the home.

There is mold growing on the home at 17394 SE 74th Seabrook Court
There is mold growing on this home at 17394 SE 74th Seabrook Court.

• CDD 4 supervisors are dealing with a home at 17394 SE 74th Seabrook Court in the Village of Chatham which was owned by Anthony “Tony” Piraino, who died in 2019 at the age of 94. The home is in foreclosure and there is mold growing on the exterior. Fines have topped out at $1,500 and the case has been turned over to District Counsel.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s time to give Mr. McGinty a break

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time to give embattled Villager Ed McGinty “a break.”

Dr. Phil’s biased views on smash-and-grab crimes

A Village of Amelia resident could not believe a recent Dr. Phil program on “smash and grab” crimes. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Should Oxford, Mich. high school shooter use self-defense argument?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace residents wonders if the accused high school shooter in Michigan will use a Kyle Rittenhouse self defense argument.

Rubio and Scott put politics above the good of Florida

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Florida’s two U.S. senators thumbed their noses at the infrastructure bill, to the detriment of the Sunshine State. She says the answer is to “Vote Blue In 22.”

Alec Baldwin is a hypocrite

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident argues that actor Alec Baldwin is a hypocrite and raises doubts about his explanation about the gun that killed a woman on a movie set.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos