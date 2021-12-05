CDDs to discuss unpaid fines at homes in The Villages owned by dead people

Four community development district boards this week will be discussing unpaid deed compliance fines racked up at homes in The Villages owned by dead people.

Uncollected fines are becoming a nagging problem at abandoned homes in Community Development Districts 1 through 4. All four boards of supervisors are scheduled to discuss the problem in their respective board meetings Friday at Savannah Center.

• CDD 1 has been cutting the grass since July at an abandoned home at 611 Enconto St. in the San Antonio Villas. Fines have reached $1,500. Harry and Hendrika Scheffer purchased the villa in 1996, the same year it was built. An official with with San Antonio Villas Homeowners Association has previously raised concerns that urns containing the Sheffers’ ashes are still inside the villa, where the utilities have been shut off.

• CDD 2 supervisors have the ongoing headache at a home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo where fines have maxed out at $1,500 and the case has been turned over to District Counsel, who could slap a lien on the property or file a lawsuit. The home was purchased for $95,300 in 1998 by John and Helen Fuller. Both are now deceased. There is mold growing on the home and the couple left a car in the driveway.

• In CDD 3, supervisors will discuss the home at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Polo Ridge, owned by Jesse and Darlene Davis who are deceased. Neighbors were outraged earlier this year when squatters moved into the vacant home where the utilities have been shut off. Fines have reached $1,500. The District continues to mow the grass at the home.

• CDD 4 supervisors are dealing with a home at 17394 SE 74th Seabrook Court in the Village of Chatham which was owned by Anthony “Tony” Piraino, who died in 2019 at the age of 94. The home is in foreclosure and there is mold growing on the exterior. Fines have topped out at $1,500 and the case has been turned over to District Counsel.