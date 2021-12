The multi-modal path south of the Saddlebrook Recreation Center will have scheduled maintenance on Monday, Dec. 13 and Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Tee times will be closed at Saddlebrook Executive Golf Course so that southbound traffic can be redirected through the golf course path. Northbound golf carts will use the regular multi-modal path route as only half of that path will be closed

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.