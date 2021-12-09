Village Veranda offers more information on arrest of husband visiting wife

To the Editor:

Village Veranda recently had a situation with a resident and family member requiring the involvement of the Department of Children and Families. Our leadership team closely monitored the situation in conjunction with DCF and issued multiple warnings to the resident’s family member regarding their accessibility to our community.

The family member repeatedly entered our community in an unauthorized manner, and DCF involved our local police to maintain the safety of the resident and other community members.

As unfortunate as this situation is, it is of upmost importance at Village Veranda for our team to work through the proper channels, protecting those who call our community home. We will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our residents and their visitors, as well as that of our employees.

Village Veranda

Lady Lake