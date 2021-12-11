68.5 F
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Merry crowd cheers on Santa and performers in The Villages Christmas Parade

By David Towns

A merry crowd cheered on Santa Claus and a host of performers in The Villages Christmas Parade.

A big crowd of Villagers, most of them arriving in golf carts, showed up for the annual holiday event Saturday at The Villages Polo Fields.

The Marine Corps Leagues Toys for Tots train captured the imaginations of many of those attending the parade.
Santa Claus waves while riding in a vintage firetruck.

The gates opened at 10 a.m. and after Villagers secured a spot and set up chairs along the parade route, many of them popped a cork and were sipping wine, champagne and beer in anticipation of the event.

The parade included many favorites in The Villages, including the Villages Cheerleaders, the Villages Twirlers & Drum Corp and the Original Belly Dancers.

A Villager and her dogs greet the crowd while riding in a decorated golf cart.

Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer and his wife Linda appeared in the parade. Other “celebrities” included Villager Irving Locker who landed at Utah Beach on D-Day and, of course, Santa Claus, who road atop a vintage firetruck.

Villager Irving Locker who was part of the D-Day invasion waves to the crowd from an antique vehicle in the Christmas parade.

Decorated golf carts and plenty of pooches were also part of the parade.

