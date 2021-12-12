69.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Man sentenced after drunken golf cart incident on Historic Side of The Villages

By Meta Minton
David Carrigan
David Carrigan

A man has been sentenced after a drunken golf cart incident on the Historic Side of The Villages.

David Burton Carrigan, 61, of Summerfield, pleaded no contest last week to charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest in Lake County Court.

Carrigan spent 10 days at the Lake County Jail following his arrest Oct. 20.

Officers had responded to the 1300 block of Paradise Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages where they found a red Club Car and two other golf carts parked along the roadway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

“The citizens were directing traffic around the golf cart in the road, while awaiting officer arrival,” the arresting officer wrote in the report. “Upon arrival, one of the citizens pointed to the red Club Car.”

The driver was identified as 61-year-old David Carrigan of Summerfield. A woman in the golf car with Carrigan gave the keys to police.

Carrigan became “belligerent and argumentative” and at one point reached into his pocket and pulled out a knife. He threw the knife to the ground. He refused to put his hands behind his back and was forcibly handcuffed. An empty bottle of Caliber spiced rum was found in the golf cart.

Carrigan had been arrested in a golf cart drunk driving incident in 2018.

As a result of the October arrest, Carrigan was fined and sentenced to time served.

