Sunday, December 12, 2021
Response to previous letter on voting rights bill

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A recent letter submitted by Leng Luon sings the praises of the Democrat-sponsored voting rights bill and begs President Biden to get rid of the filibuster.
Luon is obviously espousing the left-wing dogma of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and President Biden. They want to federalize the voting process and take it away from the states where it’s been for over two centuries. They are against voting ID. They are OK with just letting anyone vote and vote often since no ID would be required. They are also for no signature validation required so one could easily vote under several names, even the dead. They are also OK with not updating the voting rolls to purge the dead folks and those who moved. And… they are OK with ballot dumps at the last minute where their minions go ballot harvesting. No, we don’t need or want these kinds of “improvements” Mr. Luon!

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

