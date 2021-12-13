70.8 F
The Villages
Monday, December 13, 2021
Village of Fenney man arrested after crash on County Road 462

By Meta Minton
A Village of Fenney man was arrested after a two-vehicle crash Friday night on County Road 462.

Brett Harrison Horton, 37, who lives at 5762 Koonce Court, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet 1500 at about 7:30 p.m. Friday on County Road 462 west of County Road 223 in Wildwood when he struck a silver 2015 Ford Explorer, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A passenger in the Ford Explorer suffered a facial injury and a possible dislocated shoulder and was transported by ambulance to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. The driver of the Ford Explorer had complaints about neck pain.

It appeared Horton had been drinking. The Virginia native struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .170 and .165 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

