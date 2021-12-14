74.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
85-year-old Villager jailed after unwanted return to golf course in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Morris Hirsch Wolff
An 85-year-old Villager was jailed after making an unwanted return to a golf course in The Villages.

Morris Hirsch Wolff of the Village of Mallory Grove was arrested Monday morning after turning himself in at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex in The Villages.

The arrest resulted from Wolff’s visit Dec. 4 to the Palmer Legends Championship Golf Course. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the golf course that day, they found Wolff “laying on the ground with injuries to his head and face.” He was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center. Wolff, who has been banned from the golf course, had been “actively avoiding golf course staff” when he apparently suffered the injuries. He was not taken into custody at the time.

After Monday’s arrest, Wolff was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. This most-recent arrest is considered a violation of his probation.

Wolff spent a month and a half in jail this summer after skipping a court date.

Wolff has a long list of arrests in The Villages, including a charge that he misrepresented himself during a meeting at the Millhorn Law Firm in The Villages. In 2017, the Senior Games medalist was arrested during a tennis match at the Tierra Del Sol tennis courts.

