John Hillard DeRossett was the loving husband of Mary DeRossett, step father of Deborah Warrem, step grandfather of Justin Dunn. He left this world suddenly on December 6th, 2021 at his home in Belleview, Florida. He was born to the late Ollie and Margie DeRossett in Bull Creek, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife Mary and sister, Phyllis Deem. He has joined his late brother Philip DeRossett in the Lord’s Kingdom. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He was a Special Education Teacher for many years prior to his retirement working with high school students. John was so kind and genuinely cared for others. He was loved by many and will be missed. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420.