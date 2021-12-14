Waitress-turned-columnist reflects on year of change

I can’t believe it’s been almost one year since I submitted my silly little tale of a momma-server’s rendition of “The 12 Days of Christmas” to Villages-News.com.

Sure, I sent it hoping that I would see it in print, but I didn’t know if it would be published.

After finding the lost treasure that I had forgotten I had written years ago, I impressed myself with how good it sounded. Even my hubby gave me “thumbs up” when he realized I had written it. So, I showed it off to a few of my BFFs at Billy’s while waiting to see if it would be chosen.

I remember it vividly. It was a Sunday, and one of my regulars came into the restaurant and praised my story. He said he saw it in the newspaper and was very impressed. I immediately felt all aglow. But didn’t really have the time to discuss anything in detail. During that shift, several other customers also commented about my Christmas article they read in the online paper. I knew I had shown it to a couple of people, but I was confused about how many people had already read it. I just figured that’s how news travels through The Village town squares, especially when your last name is DeMarco.

Finally, my dear Mrs. Ruth came in for breakfast later that morning and brought me up to speed. She was privy to the article, being on the top of my bestie list, so she immediately recognized it. She was the one that finally informed me my “Letter to the Editor” was featured on the “Opinion Page” on Villages-News.com

“Holy Christmas,” I thought.

That explained it all. Before long, lots of customers approached me with kind words about my story. Most of them had no idea I could write anything more than a guest check. Who would have known that I would be invited to join the team at Villages-News.com and write my own weekly column?

Well, Editor Meta Minton did, and nearly 50-articles later, I have not run out of things to say. Even after retiring my apron, leaving Billy’s, and moving out of Lake County, I can still be heard loud and clear weekly. And believe it or not, people are still listening fondly. To be honest, I never thought so many people would continue to follow me. But, by the number of faithful souls who have reached out to me through phone calls, text messages, emails alone, I can still feel the love.

It’s amazing how many calls I get on my cell phone with New Jersey, New York, or Pennsylvania area codes. I feel I might know who it is, but I screen the call and wait to see if they leave me a message.

Luckily for me, sometimes, it’s not a “SCAM LIKELY” call. It’s a friend hunting me down. A snowbird, who has finally made it back to the Sunshine State, or a local coming to dine at Billy’s for the first time in a good long minute, and they just realize I am no longer there.

The message they usually leave sounds something like, “Hi Lisa, this is spinach and feta egg white omelet, grits on the plate, and I’m here at Billy’s, and you are not? Why? Who’s going to serve me breakfast?!”

To which my usual response is, “I did tell you I was retiring.”

Most responded, “I thought that was a joke.”

With that, I know that not everyone out there enjoys my style. I’ve read some unfavorable reviews. I get it. Not everyone likes to read what I tell. Some people consider my articles a ramble of nonsense, but that’s OK. These are the same folks that didn’t appreciate my chattiness when I served them in person.

At least with a live audience (and their fear of never getting their breakfast), I’d have the opportunity to turn on my charm and spell them into loving me. But, don’t get me wrong, even with my craftiness, there is still a small percentage out there who really just don’t find me appealing.

To those few, I apologize for not entertaining you. But like my Joey always says, “If you don’t like it, don’t read it.”

However, to my Lake County family of followers and friends, I wish more than anything that I could have brought you all to the beach with me. Or at least had you each come and visit me individually throughout forever. I honestly do miss you all very much.

Not to mention this is the first Christmas in decades that I really have no one to serve. No restaurant to decorate. No company “Secret Santa” to plan for. No guests visiting or plans on traveling. Yet it’s barely the second week in December, and I already have my entire apartment wholly decorated. I put up my Christmas tree before Thanksgiving, which is a big bad no-no. Plus, I’ve already crafted enough cute holiday trinkets for everyone I know, and I haven’t even started on my renowned edible treats. Too bad now I have to figure out a way to personally deliver it all to Lake County.

Sure, one thought would be to beg my old boss man, Mr. Mike, for a “Day Pass” at Billy’s so I could casually work the floor Christmas morning. Unfortunately, that’s a pretty big request. Especially seeing I’m over two hours away, and my grandson and husband will expect me at home at 6 a.m. on Christmas morning. I guess I’ll have to attempt the impossible and maybe get some help from Mrs. C. As always, I will try my best. Don’t be surprised if you catch me in a cameo appearance around the squares. But for now, air hugs to you all. Wish me luck.

Happy Holidays.

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com.