75.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
type here...

Biden administration must be held accountable for disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

Despite several committee hearings with senior officials and outreach to the President Biden and Secretaries Austen and Blinken, there are still many unanswered questions regarding the lack of proper planning and contingencies for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Further, my office continues to advocate for and assist Americans and allies left behind who need safe passage to leave the country.

The National Defense Authorization Act  amendment I voted for holds the Biden Administration accountable for their disastrous and embarrassing withdrawal from Afghanistan. The bill requires a series of immediate reports to Congress, including:

  • Number of Americans left behind in Afghanistan.
  • Personally, identifying information and biometrics of Americans now in the hands of the Taliban.
  • Itemized lists of aircraft, combat vehicles and other U.S. military equipment left behind.
  • Threats posed by Al Qaeda and other terrorists operating in Afghanistan.
  • Strategic impacts of abandoning Bagram Air Base.
  • Taliban relationship with foreign terrorist organizations.
  • Security impacts on the Taliban release of terrorist prisoners.
  • Financial assets and other resources available to the Taliban.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The unintended consequences of reliance on oil

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Miami contends it’s time to end the unintended consequences of our nation’s reliance on oil.

Why give money to millionaires?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel questions why anyone would pay to see former President Trump and ex-Fox News personality Bill O’Reily who appeared this week in Orlando.

Response to Dr. Mirkin’s piece on dementia

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to Dr. Gabe Mirkin’s recent piece on dementia vs. forgetfulness.

Shameful use of tank in Christmas parade

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reacts to a golf cart Christmas parade that included Santa Claus on top of a tank.

Scrooge stole the oranges and my basket

A Village of Calumet Grove resident writes that an orange-loving Scrooge apparently stole the home-grown fruit he shares with the neighborhood. And his basket was also stolen. He’d like to have the basket back.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos