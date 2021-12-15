Biden administration must be held accountable for disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal

Despite several committee hearings with senior officials and outreach to the President Biden and Secretaries Austen and Blinken, there are still many unanswered questions regarding the lack of proper planning and contingencies for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Further, my office continues to advocate for and assist Americans and allies left behind who need safe passage to leave the country.

The National Defense Authorization Act amendment I voted for holds the Biden Administration accountable for their disastrous and embarrassing withdrawal from Afghanistan. The bill requires a series of immediate reports to Congress, including:

Number of Americans left behind in Afghanistan.

Personally, identifying information and biometrics of Americans now in the hands of the Taliban.

Itemized lists of aircraft, combat vehicles and other U.S. military equipment left behind.

Threats posed by Al Qaeda and other terrorists operating in Afghanistan.

Strategic impacts of abandoning Bagram Air Base.

Taliban relationship with foreign terrorist organizations.

Security impacts on the Taliban release of terrorist prisoners.

Financial assets and other resources available to the Taliban.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.