71.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 16, 2021
type here...

Paradise Recreation Center and family pool to be closed Sunday

By Staff Report

The Paradise Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Sunday, Dec. 19.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352) 753-0637.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

You have to wonder if Villagers are off their meds

A reader from Colorado has been watching what has been happening in The Villages, and wonders if residents are off their meds. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Blood is on Biden’s hands

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Biden must answer for those left behind in Afghanistan.

If COVID-19 vaccines work, why are so many people still dying?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident asks that if the COVID-19 vaccines work, why are so many people still dying?

Here’s an idea for saving the Republican Party

A Village of Sanibel resident offers an idea for saving the Republican Party. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Villager let down by VA when it comes to COVID-19 booster

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s turning to the supermarket for his COVID-19 booster after the VA dropped the ball.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos