Historic landmark demolished as U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction ramps up

A historic landmark has been demolished as U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction prepares to ramp up for a major lane shift on Monday.

The Orange Barn, an old Florida landmark, was demolished on Wednesday. It was an old fruit packing house that later became known for exotic Sunshine State treats like whipped orange ice cream served in cones.

The Orange Barn demolition is part of the extensive widening of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

The lane shift is scheduled to take place on Monday in preparation for the southbound bridge removal in January. The Oak Street detour will be removed at that time.

The major construction project includes the widening of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 from four to six lanes between Lake Ella Road and Avenida Central. Both northbound and southbound U.S. Hwy. 27/441 are being expanded from two to three lanes, and bicycle lanes and sidewalks are being added along the length of the project.

A key aspect of the project will be the removal of the bridges over County Road 25, and the creation of a new, at-grade intersection at that location, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.