Lady Lake police apprehend homeless man with stolen shopping cart

Lady Lake police apprehended a homeless man with a stolen shopping cart.

An officer spotted 34-year-old Ronald Eric Johnson at about 3 a.m. Wednesday pulling the yellow shopping cart into a construction area on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Lakeview Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The shopping cart was clearly marked with “Dollar General” on its handle.

Johnson claimed he found the shopping cart and was taking it back to his “camp” for his personal use.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of stolen property. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released on his own recognizance.