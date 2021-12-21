59.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Ocala man arrested on DUI charge after crashing car in Sumter County

By Meta Minton
An Ocala man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing his car in Sumter County.

The crash occurred at about 7:45 p.m. Monday at NE 113th Place and County Road 229. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, they found 55-year-old Christopher George Leighton leaning against his vehicle. He had “slowed speech” and “seemed to be confused,” according to an arrest report.

He was transported to nearby Sumter County Fire Station 32 where field sobriety exercises could be safely conducted. He had trouble “focusing and following directions.” He provided a breath sample that registered .000 blood alcohol content. He also provided a urine sample. A criminal history check revealed he had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2010 in Cape Coral.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving under the influence with property damage. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

