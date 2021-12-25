75.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 25, 2021
The Villages Recreation Department announces schedule for New Year’s

By Staff Report

The Villages Recreation Department has announced the schedule for the upcoming New Year’s holiday.

Friday, Dec. 31- Recreation Offices closed, services available 8:30 a.m. – noon at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades. Centers open 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Resident Lifestyle Groups end at 1 p.m.; fitness clubs open 6:30 a.m.– 1 p.m.

Saturday,  Jan. 1 – Recreation Offices, recreation centers and fitness clubs will be closed. Although the recreation centers are closed, the outdoor facilities and swimming pools will be open for your enjoyment.

Regular weekend services will resume Sunday, Jan. 2.

Sunday, Jan. 2 – Recreation offices closed, services available 8:30 a.m. – noon at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan & Everglades. Centers open 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Regular services will resume Monday, Jan. 3.

For further information stop by or call your nearest Regional Recreation Complex or call 674-1800.

