67 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 26, 2021
type here...

Robber disguised as police officer zip-ties internet café employee during ‘raid’

By Staff Report

A robber disguised as a police officer zip-tied an internet café employee and stole money from the business. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in the case.

The armed robbery occurred on the night of Dec. 19 at the Dreamer’s Internet Café located in Lake Panasoffkee.

A man posing as a police officer robbed the Dreamers Internet Café in Lake Panasoffkee.
A man posing as a police officer robbed the Dreamers Internet Café in Lake Panasoffkee.

The suspect entered the internet café posing as a law enforcement officer claiming, “This is a raid.” The suspect detained the employee using zip-ties and left the premises with an undisclosed amount of money. The internet café employee described the suspect as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, medium to small build. He was wearing dark clothing, a dark hat with “POLICE”, ski-mask and a dark windbreaker that said “POLICE” on the front and with what appeared to be official looking patches affixed to the shoulders.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Are Villagers embarrassed by national headlines?

A snowbird who is a regular visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if Villagers are embarrassed seeing themselves in national headlines.

Rep. Webster should modify his ‘Christmas’ greeting

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident suggests that Congressman Daniel Webster modify his “Christmas” greeting.

Progressives are anti-business and rely on big government

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends progressives are actually anti-business and rely on big government. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Test the COVID-19 vaccines on the politicians

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers the idea that we ought to test the COVID-19 vaccine on politicians.

Herbert Loveless’ clueless Letter to the Editor

A Village of Pennecamp resident is looking for an interpretation of a recent Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos