Robber disguised as police officer zip-ties internet café employee during ‘raid’

A robber disguised as a police officer zip-tied an internet café employee and stole money from the business. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in the case.

The armed robbery occurred on the night of Dec. 19 at the Dreamer’s Internet Café located in Lake Panasoffkee.

The suspect entered the internet café posing as a law enforcement officer claiming, “This is a raid.” The suspect detained the employee using zip-ties and left the premises with an undisclosed amount of money. The internet café employee described the suspect as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, medium to small build. He was wearing dark clothing, a dark hat with “POLICE”, ski-mask and a dark windbreaker that said “POLICE” on the front and with what appeared to be official looking patches affixed to the shoulders.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).