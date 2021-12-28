DUI suspect arrested after crash at drive-through at Wildwood restaurant

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a crash at a drive-through at a Wildwood restaurant.

Jessica Leigh Arnold, 47, of Leesburg, was driving a 2005 Mazda MVP at 8:10 a.m. Sunday when she was involved in a minor crash at the Hardee’s on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her speech was slurred and her eyes were bloodshot.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that measured .306 and .305 blood alcohol content.

When the trooper tried to place Arnold under arrest, she resisted the trooper’s efforts and had to be forcibly seated in the vehicle.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $600 bond.