79.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
type here...

DUI suspect arrested after crash at drive-through at Wildwood restaurant

By Meta Minton
Jessica Leigh Arnold
Jessica Leigh Arnold

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a crash at a drive-through at a Wildwood restaurant.

Jessica Leigh Arnold, 47, of Leesburg, was driving a 2005 Mazda MVP at 8:10 a.m. Sunday when she was involved in a minor crash at the Hardee’s on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Her speech was slurred and her eyes were bloodshot.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that measured .306 and .305 blood alcohol content.

When the trooper tried to place Arnold under arrest, she resisted the trooper’s efforts and had to be forcibly seated in the vehicle.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $600 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Comment on indictments of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Pine Hills resident offers a comment on charges against Sumter County Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Look behind the curtain to understand the arrests of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Winfred resident, in Letter to the Editor, delves into the reasons that Sumter Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller find themselves in the crosshairs.

Are Villagers embarrassed by national headlines?

A snowbird who is a regular visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if Villagers are embarrassed seeing themselves in national headlines.

Rep. Webster should modify his ‘Christmas’ greeting

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident suggests that Congressman Daniel Webster modify his “Christmas” greeting.

Progressives are anti-business and rely on big government

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends progressives are actually anti-business and rely on big government. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos