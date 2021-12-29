81.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
type here...

Villager arrested after sheriff’s deputies respond to report of domestic disturbance

By Meta Minton
Ruth Sachs
Ruth Sachs

A Villager was arrested after law enforcement responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.

Ruth Luise Sachs, 69, was taken into custody at about 6 p.m. Tuesday after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the Village of Tall Trees. They were met in the driveway by a man who said he and Sachs had been involved in a verbal argument. An altercation ensued and Sachs was determined to be the “primary aggressor.”

She was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Inaction as COVID-19 cases surge again

An official with the Florida Democratic Party contends there’s a simple reason why more people are getting infected with COVID-19 in Florida than almost any other state in the country.

Comment on indictments of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Pine Hills resident offers a comment on charges against Sumter County Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Look behind the curtain to understand the arrests of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Winfred resident, in Letter to the Editor, delves into the reasons that Sumter Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller find themselves in the crosshairs.

Are Villagers embarrassed by national headlines?

A snowbird who is a regular visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if Villagers are embarrassed seeing themselves in national headlines.

Rep. Webster should modify his ‘Christmas’ greeting

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident suggests that Congressman Daniel Webster modify his “Christmas” greeting.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos