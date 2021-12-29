Villager arrested after sheriff’s deputies respond to report of domestic disturbance

A Villager was arrested after law enforcement responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.

Ruth Luise Sachs, 69, was taken into custody at about 6 p.m. Tuesday after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the Village of Tall Trees. They were met in the driveway by a man who said he and Sachs had been involved in a verbal argument. An altercation ensued and Sachs was determined to be the “primary aggressor.”

She was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.