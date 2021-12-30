71.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 30, 2021
type here...

6. Ransomware attack freezes computers for weeks at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

By Staff Report

UF Health-The Villages Hospital was paralyzed as a result of a ransomware attack launched over the Memorial Day weekend.

Heather Bentley Long
Heather Bentley Long

The freezing up of the hospital’s computers, along with those at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital, came at the same time the hospital’s new chief operating officer, Heather Bentley Long, was taking the reins.

The ransomware attack forced medical staff to revert to pen and paper and created long wait times for patients. It happened at a time when COVID-19 was already making life difficult for hospital staff.

UF Health played down the ransomware attack, but on July 30 notified the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that 700,981 people were potentially exposed during the data breach.

The computers began to come back online in late June.

A local woman filed a lawsuit against UF Health seeking damages in excess of $5 million. She claims her personal information was compromised during the ransomware attack and that the hospital system should have been better prepared.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Thanks to everyone at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses gratitude for her care at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Gov. DeSantis will not make vaccines mandatory

A Village of Summerhill resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a leader of the Florida Democratic Party.

Inaction as COVID-19 cases surge again

An official with the Florida Democratic Party contends there’s a simple reason why more people are getting infected with COVID-19 in Florida than almost any other state in the country.

Comment on indictments of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Pine Hills resident offers a comment on charges against Sumter County Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Look behind the curtain to understand the arrests of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Winfred resident, in Letter to the Editor, delves into the reasons that Sumter Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller find themselves in the crosshairs.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos