81.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 31, 2021
type here...

73-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Sumter County

By Meta Minton

A 73-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday in Sumter County.

The Webster man was riding a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at about 3 p.m. on County Road 48, west of County Road 616, when he collided with a 1999 Ford 350 driven by a 71-year-old Webster man, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pickup failed to yield to the motorcycle, turning into its path.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital where he died of injuries suffered in the crash. He had not been wearing a helmet, the report noted.

The man driving the pickup and a 71-year-old female passenger, also from Webster, escaped injury in the crash.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s just the right thing to do!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident is urging residents to contact Gov. Ron DeSantis about the case of two Sumter County commissioners who are innocent until proven guilty.

Local lab does not provide masks

A Lady Lake resident thinks a local lab should provide masks for those who don’t have one. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Thanks to everyone at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses gratitude for her care at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Gov. DeSantis will not make vaccines mandatory

A Village of Summerhill resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a leader of the Florida Democratic Party.

Inaction as COVID-19 cases surge again

An official with the Florida Democratic Party contends there’s a simple reason why more people are getting infected with COVID-19 in Florida than almost any other state in the country.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos