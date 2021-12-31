73-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Sumter County

A 73-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday in Sumter County.

The Webster man was riding a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at about 3 p.m. on County Road 48, west of County Road 616, when he collided with a 1999 Ford 350 driven by a 71-year-old Webster man, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The pickup failed to yield to the motorcycle, turning into its path.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital where he died of injuries suffered in the crash. He had not been wearing a helmet, the report noted.

The man driving the pickup and a 71-year-old female passenger, also from Webster, escaped injury in the crash.