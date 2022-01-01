82.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 1, 2022
type here...

Lady Lake leaders to discuss obtaining money through billion-dollar opioid settlements

By Meta Minton

Lady Lake leaders will discuss obtaining relief money through billion-dollar opioid settlements.

The Lady Lake Commission will discuss joining with the State of Florida and other local governments as a participant in an agreement implementing a unified plan regarding opioid litigation. Lake County Attorney Melanie Marsh contacted Lady Lake Town Attorney Derek Schroth to request that the town and other municipalities get the agreement in place no later than Feb. 1.

Lady Lake commissioners will discuss their next steps with regard to obtaining settlement money during a meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall.

After years of negotiations, two proposed nationwide settlement agreements have been reached that would resolve all opioid litigation brought by states and local political subdivisions against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and one manufacturer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and its parent company Johnson & Johnson. 

The proposed settlements require the distributors and Janssen to pay billions of dollars to abate the opioid epidemic. Specifically, the settlements require the distributors to pay up to $21 billion over 18 years and Janssen to pay up to $5 billion over no more than nine years, for a total of $26 billion. Of the settlement amount, approximately $22.7 billion is earmarked for use by participating states and subdivisions to remediate and abate the impacts of the opioid crisis.

Lady Lake police have made numerous opioid-related arrests in the past several years. Opioids have proven to be highly addictive.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

I want Trump

A Village of Amelia resident says he misses “the good old days” when Donald Trump was in the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

President Biden a modern-day Neville Chamberlain

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager of Mallory Square writes that President Biden is a modern-day Neville Chamberlain.

Gov. DeSantis made sure I got COVID-19 treatment

A Village of Bonnybrook woman stands up for Gov. Ron DeSantis, assailed in a recent Letter to the Editor.

It’s just the right thing to do!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident is urging residents to contact Gov. Ron DeSantis about the case of two Sumter County commissioners who are innocent until proven guilty.

Local lab does not provide masks

A Lady Lake resident thinks a local lab should provide masks for those who don’t have one. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos