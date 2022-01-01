Lady Lake leaders to discuss obtaining money through billion-dollar opioid settlements

Lady Lake leaders will discuss obtaining relief money through billion-dollar opioid settlements.

The Lady Lake Commission will discuss joining with the State of Florida and other local governments as a participant in an agreement implementing a unified plan regarding opioid litigation. Lake County Attorney Melanie Marsh contacted Lady Lake Town Attorney Derek Schroth to request that the town and other municipalities get the agreement in place no later than Feb. 1.

Lady Lake commissioners will discuss their next steps with regard to obtaining settlement money during a meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall.

After years of negotiations, two proposed nationwide settlement agreements have been reached that would resolve all opioid litigation brought by states and local political subdivisions against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and one manufacturer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and its parent company Johnson & Johnson.

The proposed settlements require the distributors and Janssen to pay billions of dollars to abate the opioid epidemic. Specifically, the settlements require the distributors to pay up to $21 billion over 18 years and Janssen to pay up to $5 billion over no more than nine years, for a total of $26 billion. Of the settlement amount, approximately $22.7 billion is earmarked for use by participating states and subdivisions to remediate and abate the impacts of the opioid crisis.

Lady Lake police have made numerous opioid-related arrests in the past several years. Opioids have proven to be highly addictive.