Sunday, January 2, 2022
Church in The Villages advises members of positive COVID-19 tests after Christmas Eve service

By Staff Report

A church in The Villages has advised members of positive COVID-19 tests after a Christmas Eve service.

The administration at Hope Lutheran Church has been notified that several members of the congregation tested positive for COVID-19. Some of the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were volunteers at the church’s Christmas Eve worship services.

“If you attended Christmas Eve worship at any Hope campus, there is a possibility you may have been exposed to COVID-19,” Hope Lutheran Church said in an advisory sent to its members.

The church indicated it is monitoring the situation.

