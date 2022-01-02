74.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 2, 2022
COVID-19 concerns force Villages Democrats to delay appearance by former Gov. Crist

By Staff Report
Charlie Crist

COVID-19 concerns have forced The Villages Democratic Club to cancel Saturday’s in-person meeting that was to feature an appearance by former Gov. Charlie Crist.

The meeting, which was to be held at Colony Cottage Recreation Center, will be conducted over Zoom.

The appearance by Crist, who is running as a Democrat to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, will be rescheduled.

“We’re disappointed that we won’t be able to meet in person yet, and thank you for your understanding,” said Mike Faulk, president of The Villages Democratic Club.

