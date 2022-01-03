Lady Lake man arrested in Wildwood after caught with Xanax and marijuana

A Lady Lake man was arrested in Wildwood after he was caught with Xanax and marijuana.

Matthew Robert Munroe, 49, who lives at 37420 Hobby Way, was driving a red Toyota pickup at 2:15 p.m. Thursday and was pulled over on U.S. 301 after an officer noticed a trailer Munroe was towing did not have a license plate, according to arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Munroe said he had “borrowed” the trailer from a friend and “didn’t know what the tag situation was,” according to the report. Munroe seemed “increasingly nervous” and “began to sweat.” A search of the vehicle turned up a marijuana joint in the center console. Xanax was also found in the vehicle and Munroe tried to claim it was “likely” his father’s pill “because he is prescribed a lot of medication.”

Munroe was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was also issued a written warning for failure to register a motor vehicle.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.