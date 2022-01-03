62.8 F
The Villages
Monday, January 3, 2022
Thomas C. Bush

By Staff Report
Thomas C. Bush
Thomas C. Bush

Thomas C. Bush, age 79 of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord on December 21, 2021.  He is survived by Vonsetta, his loving wife 56 years, his daughter Lisa Chen (John), 2 granddaughters Justina and Amelia, and his sister Barb Hansen. He was predeceased by an infant son, Brian Thomas and his parents Charles Franklin and Justine Westervelt Bush. Tom grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.  He graduated from Purdue University in 1965 with a Mechanical Engineering degree and was a member of both the Pi Tau Sigma and Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honoraries.  Most of his career was with General Motors in Dayton, Ohio, working on chassis and safety related products including early versions of the airbag.  He lived in Beavercreek, Ohio during this time. After 34 years at GM and several more years working at various tech companies, he retired and moved in 2005 with his wife to The Villages, Florida. In The Villages, Tom volunteered for various clubs and organization. He was very active in The Villages Duplicate Bridge Club and was their Webmaster for over 12 years. He was on the Media Team of the New Covenant United Methodist Church doing Sound and Lights for over 12 years.  He also took leadership roles with the Purdue Club and various other Village clubs and organizations.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Covenant United Methodist Church to one of their missions such as Beds & Blankets for Kids and Prayer Quilts.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

