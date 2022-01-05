More cases of COVID-19 and death under Biden’s watch

To the Editor:

Isn’t it ironic and tragic that President Biden’s administration has more cases of and deaths from the COVID-19 virus than President Trump’s administration?

President Biden’s administration has the benefit of the Trump-provided vaccines.

Remember, President Biden ran on his criticism of President Trump not effectively handling the pandemic and said he would stop the virus if elected. In fact, it has worsened under his “leadership!”

He was warned that a new variant was coming in a huge wave but chose not to sign the contracts for therapeutics and testing. This is causing more tragic and unnecessary deaths.

We are in for a long struggle under this feckless leadership.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square