Coleman man convicted in burglary in The Villages lands back behind bars

A Coleman man who served time in connection with a 2014 burglary in The Villages has landed back behind bars.

Derrell Patrick Harrison, 28, was driving a black Honda at about 3 p.m. Thursday westbound on County Road 466 when a fellow motorist witnessed an apparent altercation in the vehicle. The motorist believed Harrison struck a female passenger, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The motorist called 911.

A deputy initiated a traffic stop at the Sherwin Williams store at 10936 N. U.S. 301.

Harrison admitted he had been arguing with the woman, but claimed “nothing physical happened.”

Harrison was arrested on a charge of battery. He was also issued a citation for having a child in the car that was not restrained.

Harrison was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Harrison was arrested in 2014 after a burglary in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. The house was burglarized while the couple slept. He was sentenced to 10 months in jail. He was arrested in 2016 in connection with a theft at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.