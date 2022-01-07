Convicted shoplifter arrested after unwanted return to Walmart at Buffalo Ridge

A convicted shoplifter was arrested after making an unwanted return to Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Kimberly Thieschafer Spivey, 50, Ocklawaha, on Thursday night when she attempted to leave the store with $27.93 in stolen merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She was found to be in possession of a blue straw which tested positive for a residue of heroin.

Spivey had been banned from the store earlier this year. She had been arrested last year after stealing diapers and other merchandise. The New Jersey native has a total of six theft connections.

Spivey was arrested on charges of trespassing, theft and possession of drug equipment. She was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.