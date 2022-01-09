78.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 9, 2022
Book offers all you need to know about President Trump

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I urge readers who have not read the book, “I Alone Can Fix It,” to do so.
You will then see for yourself Trump’s deranged, abusive and dangerous behavior. This was written in conjunction with interviews from the White House staff and senior members of the Senate and other leading important divisions of government. In fact, Trump himself even allowed himself to be interviewed for this book, along with members of his family.
When you have finished the book you will fully understand the danger he put the American people in, from his response to COVID-19 (it’s false news/a hoax) to his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Susie Quintana
Village of El Cortez

 

