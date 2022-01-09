79.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 9, 2022
Sandhill Crane Standing Over Her Two Eggs At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

By Staff Report

This beautiful sandhill crane was proudly standing over her two eggs at Sharon Rose Weichens Preserve. Thanks to Debbie Collins for sharing!

