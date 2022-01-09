Sandhill Crane Standing Over Her Two Eggs At Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

This beautiful sandhill crane was proudly standing over her two eggs at Sharon Rose Weichens Preserve. Thanks to Debbie Collins for sharing!
