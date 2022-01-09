79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 9, 2022
type here...

Snowbird won’t be prosecuted in attack on cop at town square in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Douglas Raymond Behrens
Douglas Raymond Behrens

A snowbird won’t be prosecuted in an intoxicated attack on a police officer at a town square in The Villages.

The prosecutor’s office announced this past week that 67-year-old Douglas Raymond Behrens of Beecher, Ill., will not be prosecuted on charges of battery on a law enforcement office and disorderly intoxication. The court case was “resolved without prosecution” as Behrens “successfully completed a treatment program.

He was arrested Sept. 7 after a bartender at Spanish Springs Town Square flagged down a police officer and reported that “an intoxicated male” had entered her drink hut and also attempted to step on stage at the Gazebo, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer asked Behrens to speak with him and step away from the crowd. Instead, Behrens balled up his fists, pushed the officer in the chest and took a swing at him. The officer attempted to handcuff Behrens, who stands 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 191 pounds. However, Behrens pulled away from the officer. The officer took Behrens to the ground, but Behrens continued to struggle with the officer, who suffered a laceration to the head. Even after he was handcuffed, Behrens continued to resist arrest. It took three officers to secure him in the backseat of a patrol car.

Behrens owns a home in the Callahan Villas in the Village of Osceola Hills but his primary residence is in Illinois.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

COVID-19 is spreading and yet people won’t wear masks

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, can’t believe that with COVID-19 spreading like wildfire, masks are not being worn in The Villages.

Book offers all you need to know about President Trump

A Village of El Cortez resident contends Trump put Americans in real danger when he was in the White House. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Suspension of commissioners proves you can’t go against the Developer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends the suspension of two Sumter County commissioners proves you can’t go against the Developer of The Villages.

January 3 article about the arrest of a man with AR-15 in his truck

A Village of Lynnhaven man disagrees with a Villages-News.com news article about a weapon. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Wife’s injured ankle leads to painful experience in accessing ER at Brownwood

A Village of Fenney resident describes an injury his wife suffered made more painful because of the inability to access the ER facility near Brownwood. He calls for the situation to be resolved “immediately.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos