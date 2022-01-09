Snowbird won’t be prosecuted in attack on cop at town square in The Villages

A snowbird won’t be prosecuted in an intoxicated attack on a police officer at a town square in The Villages.

The prosecutor’s office announced this past week that 67-year-old Douglas Raymond Behrens of Beecher, Ill., will not be prosecuted on charges of battery on a law enforcement office and disorderly intoxication. The court case was “resolved without prosecution” as Behrens “successfully completed a treatment program.

He was arrested Sept. 7 after a bartender at Spanish Springs Town Square flagged down a police officer and reported that “an intoxicated male” had entered her drink hut and also attempted to step on stage at the Gazebo, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer asked Behrens to speak with him and step away from the crowd. Instead, Behrens balled up his fists, pushed the officer in the chest and took a swing at him. The officer attempted to handcuff Behrens, who stands 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 191 pounds. However, Behrens pulled away from the officer. The officer took Behrens to the ground, but Behrens continued to struggle with the officer, who suffered a laceration to the head. Even after he was handcuffed, Behrens continued to resist arrest. It took three officers to secure him in the backseat of a patrol car.

Behrens owns a home in the Callahan Villas in the Village of Osceola Hills but his primary residence is in Illinois.