DUI suspect arrested after leaving Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after leaving Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages.

Dylan Arbie Aynes, 22, of Fruitland Park, was driving a white 2018 Hyundai Tucson at 2:50 a.m. Sunday when he ran a stop sign at Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near the Boone Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Aynes was “visibly impaired” and admitted he had consumed “too much alcohol” to be driving, the report said. He indicated he had left Margarita Republic. He was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises. He lost his balance during the one leg stand and struggled through other exercises. He refused to provide a breath sample.

Aynes was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Last year, Aynes was arrested on charges of dealing in stolen property and providing false information to a pawn broker.