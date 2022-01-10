62.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 10, 2022
type here...

Group to be resurrected to take fresh look at multi-modal paths in The Villages

By Meta Minton

The Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group could soon be resurrected to take a fresh look at the golf cart paths in The Villages.

The move to resurrect the group, which has included representation from community development districts both north and south of County Road 466, has been instigated by Community Development District 4.

CDD 4 famously went “rogue” a few years ago and put down center striping. In 2017, Community Development District 2 followed suit and put down center striping on its sections of the multi-modal path.

Striping of the golf cart paths has been a contentious topic and was hotly debated in 2015 by the members of Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group. When the Community Development District 8 board voted to put down side striping, a standing-room only crowd showed up and shouted down the idea.

The group has also worked to improve signage.

District Manager Kenny Blocker said the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which has been asked to resurrect the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group, next month could “potentially” set the date for a future meeting of that group.

Headlines

The Villages construction boom to include four new neighborhoods with 500 homes

News
The Villages construction boom continues unabated into the new year as the Wildwood City Commission approved plats Monday for four new neighborhoods with nearly 500 homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks.
Read more

The Villages reclaims top spot as nation’s No. 1 master-planned community

News
The Villages has reclaimed the top spot as the nation’s No. 1 master-planned community.
Read more

Lofts at Brownwood renter arrested after crashing golf cart

Crime
A Lofts at Brownwood renter was arrested after crashing her golf cart when she “got lost.”
Read more

Villager arrested after allegedly punching woman in road rage incident

Crime
A Villager was arrested after allegedly punching a woman in an apparent road rage incident.
Read more

DUI suspect arrested after leaving Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs

Crime
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after leaving Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages.
Read more

More Headlines

Deputy forced to break pickup’s window during arrest of DUI suspect

Crime
A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was forced to break a pickup truck’s window during the arrest of a drunk driving suspect.
Read more

Official hopes to avoid Hawkins mistake at $430,000 walking path at Lake Miona

News
An official is hoping that when a new $430,000 walking path is constructed at Lake Miona, it won’t suffer from the same flooding problem as the walking path in the Village of Hawkins.
Read more

2.5 million rounds played in 2021 at executive golf courses in The Villages

News
There were more than 2.5 million rounds of golf played in 2021 at executive golf courses in The Villages.
Read more

Group to be resurrected to take fresh look at multi-modal paths in The Villages

News
The Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group could soon be resurrected to take a fresh look at the golf cart paths in The Villages.
Read more

Longtime budget director for The Villages leaving for new job at UF

News
The longtime budget director for The Villages District Government is leaving her post for a new job at the University of Florida.
Read more
Load more
NewsNewsletterCrimeObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballHealthBusiness