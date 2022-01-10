Group to be resurrected to take fresh look at multi-modal paths in The Villages

The Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group could soon be resurrected to take a fresh look at the golf cart paths in The Villages.

The move to resurrect the group, which has included representation from community development districts both north and south of County Road 466, has been instigated by Community Development District 4.

CDD 4 famously went “rogue” a few years ago and put down center striping. In 2017, Community Development District 2 followed suit and put down center striping on its sections of the multi-modal path.

Striping of the golf cart paths has been a contentious topic and was hotly debated in 2015 by the members of Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group. When the Community Development District 8 board voted to put down side striping, a standing-room only crowd showed up and shouted down the idea.

The group has also worked to improve signage.

District Manager Kenny Blocker said the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which has been asked to resurrect the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group, next month could “potentially” set the date for a future meeting of that group.