Arrest warrant details Villager’s son’s alleged harassment of estranged lady friend

An arrest warrant is offering details about a Villager’s son’s alleged harassment of his estranged lady friend.

Gary Thomas Wilcock, 60, was taken into custody at about 7:30 p.m. Monday at 2707 Privada Drive in the Village of Alhambra on Lake County warrants charging him with burglary with battery, criminal mischief and violation of an injunction.

The Milford, Conn. native initially refused to come to the door, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After several minutes, he eventually surrendered.

He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

An affidavit of probable cause from Lake County Court indicates that Wilcock showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s home at about 1 a.m. Dec. 17. She heard pounding noises and found him sitting in a chair in her sunroom. She said he became angry and pushed her into a lamp stand. He left and the woman confirmed that all the doors and windows were locked. He apparently gained access to the sunroom by cutting a screen.

She told law enforcement that she “knows Gary Thomas Wilcock’s anger and she fears for her life.” She obtained an injunction against him, but she received multiple phone calls from Wilcock telling her to drop it. “Drop the injunction and don’t call the cops,” he said in a message she played for law enforcement.

Jail records show he was released from the Sumter County Detention Center at 12:54 a.m. Wednesday.