Thursday, January 13, 2022
By Staff Report
Dianne Turek, (Dee) Age 88, of The Villages, FL, recently passed away due to natural causes. Dee graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Mary’s School of Nursing (now St. Kate’s MN). Later, she earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing. Dee’s nursing career spanned decades, her most notable accomplishment was during her time at Hennepin County Medical Center in MN as a champion of children who were victims of abuse. She was also an educator of professional groups on the subject, and was a co-author of a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine [Sexual Abuse of Children – Clinical Findings and Implications for Management J.A. Tilelli, MD, PhD, D. Turek, RN, and A.C. Jaffe MD February 7, 1980]. Dee married Robert Turek in 1953 and together they raised a family of five children and enjoyed the addition of several grandchildren. After the death of her husband, Robert, Dee was to be doubly-blessed to find the love of Bill Conley. Dee and Bill shared their love and lives while residing in The Villages, FL for many years. Dee is survived by her husband, Bill Conley; four children; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert; their daughter, Trish; and their grandson, Daniel. A funeral service will be held at 10AM on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Chapel (2250 St. Anthony Blvd NE, Minneapolis, MN) with a visitation one-hour prior. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery.

