President Biden working tirelessly to protect Americans from COVID-19

To the Editor:

The Supreme Court ruling does not change the fact that the best way to put this pandemic behind us and keep people safe is to get Americans vaccinated. Nor does it change the fact that it is Republican leaders, governors, senators, and House members who continue to dangerously undermine vaccines, elevate anti-vaxxers, and echo conspiracy theories on a daily basis to cater to a fringe, unvaccinated group. Thankfully, the American people elected President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Democrats who will continue to work tirelessly to get shots in arms, get people back to work, keep kids in schools, and ultimately put this pandemic behind us once and for all – regardless of Republicans’ best efforts to stand in the way.

Ammar Moussa

Democratic National Committee